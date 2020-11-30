Opelika Police Searching for Suspected Jewelry Thief

by Alabama News Network Staff

From Opelika Police Dept.

2/3 From Opelika Police Dept.

3/3 From Opelika Police Dept.





Opelika police are searching for a suspected jewelry thief.

Police say at around 2:45 p.m. on November 17, a man could be seen at Almost Anything Pawn, located at 221 South 9th Street.

Police say the suspect can be seen on camera reaching over the display case, taking multiple bracelets, placing them in his pocket and then leaving the store.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black hat, black mask, long sleeve black shirt, camouflage pants and grey and white Jordan shoes.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts, please immediately call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.