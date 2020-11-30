Reward Offered in Man’s Shooting Death in Union Springs

by Alabama News Network Staff

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers says a $1,000 reward is now being offered to try to solve the shooting death of a man in Union Springs.

On November 26 at approximately 2:00 a.m., Union Springs police responded to a call at Club Faces in reference to a shooting which left two people injured. One of the victims later died.

Investigators say when they arrived, they found Michael Dewayne Washington with gunshot wounds. Washington died of his injuries at Bullock County Hospital. Washington was from Midway.

Union Springs investigators hope the public can help them find witnesses who saw the shooting.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.