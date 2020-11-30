Son of Late Lowndes County Sheriff One of Two Victims in Fatal Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a fatal crash in Conecuh County that left two people dead.

The crash happened just before 7:30AM Monday on U.S. 31 at MM 82 near Castleberry.

ALEA says 24-year-old Justin Naamon Alan Grant, of Cedar Town, GA, and 32-year-old John Arthur Williams, Jr., of Hayneville, were pronounced dead on the scene. ALEA confirms that Williams, Jr., is the son of late Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams.

Investigators say the crash occurred when Grant, who was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Express van, left the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2019 International tractor-trailer driven by Williams, Jr.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.