Very Cold Monday And Tuesday Night

by Ben Lang

It was a cloudy, cold, and windy day across central and south Alabama. Temperatures were steadily falling through the day in many cases, and winds were sustained out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. That kept the wind chill, or “feels-like” temperatures in the 30s to low 40s all day. In addition, scattered light showers were rotating through the area, adding to the dreary factor.

Okay, so Monday wasn’t the nicest way to get back to business after the holiday weekend. However, things are looking up on Tuesday. Before then, tonight looks very cold, with Tuesday morning lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds become lighter overnight, but wind chills look even colder, with values in the low 20s through Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon looks a bit better, with high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s, and abundant sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures fall into the mid and upper 20s again Tuesday night.

Wednesday looks milder with highs near 60° under a mostly sunny sky. A weakening front heads our way Thursday, and could produce spotty showers in our area. However, this won’t be a widespread soaking of rain. Showers linger through Thursday night and Friday. Thursday and Friday’s high temperatures reach the upper 50s to around 60°.

Next weekend looks dry and cool, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s Saturday and Sunday. Next week starts mainly sunny and dry, but still cool, with highs in the 50s and lows near freezing next Monday and Tuesday.