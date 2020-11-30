Warming Shelters Open in Montgomery

by Samantha Williams

As temperatures are expected to fall below freezing, the City of Montgomery and EMA are opening a warming shelter for those who need a place to stay safe.

Therapeutic Recreation Center located off of Augusta Avenue in Montgomery opened its doors at 3 Monday for anyone needing a place to sleep and stay warm as temperatures continue to drop.

Masks, cots and blankets will be provided for anyone who is in need. It is first come, first serve. At least 25 cots are set up in the center’s gym right now.

We talked with William Lawson, Creative Arts Coordinator from the Montgomery Therapeutic REC Center who said pets are welcome as long as they are crated. Red Cross and local churches are providing snacks, coffee and other supplies. The shelter is providing blankets but Lawson suggests you bring your own blankets and pillows, medication and any other necessities to remain as comfortable as possible.

Protocols, of course, are different this year due to the pandemic, “We’re going to be doing temperature checks,” Lawson said. “We have sanitizing materials here. We have masks here. The beds are going to be socially distanced, and we’re going to ask people to maintain that distance unless they’re in family groups.”

The shelter at Montgomery Therapeutic REC Center opened at 3 PM Monday and will be open until 8 AM Tuesday. It will open back up Tuesday at 3 PM as well until 8 AM Wednesday.

This is the only warming shelter opening right now in Montgomery, but if needed, Montgomery EMA will expand to add space for others in need.