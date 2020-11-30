Wind Advisory and Much Colder Today; Freeze Warning Tonight

by Ryan Stinnett

WINTER BLAST: By far the coldest air of the season is settling into Alabama today as temperatures will be falling much of the day. We started the day off in the 50s, and temperature are in the 40s and will likely stay there, with 30s expected by early evening. A very blustery north wind is howling across the state as well and a Wind Advisory is in effect today.

It will remain mainly cloudy today, and a few sprinkles or flurries are possible under the cold core this afternoon and overnight as lows fall well down into the 20s, and in fact a Freeze Warning is in effect for South Alabama tonight, as freezing temperatures are expected all the way down to the Gulf Coast overnight.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tomorrow will be a sunny but cold day as highs hold in the 40s. Temperatures begin to slowly moderate the rest of the week, but will still be well-below average for early December in Alabama. The chance for rain returns to the area Thursday and Friday with scattered showers expected and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Below average temperatures continue through the weekend, but dry conditions can be expected across South/Central Alabama on both days with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid and upper 50s on Saturday and closer to 60° on Sunday.

IN THE TROPICS: Today is officially the last day of hurricane season, and what a season it has been. More named storms than ever occurred this year, with the most U.S. landfalls on record as well. For the most part, we are done with the season, but still the NHC is monitoring one area of concern in the eastern Atlantic.

A large non-tropical low pressure system located near the Madeira Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This low is expected to meander during the next day or so. and it could acquire subtropical characteristics during that time. After that, however, environmental conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for further development. Regardless of subtropical formation, this system will continue to produce strong winds and locally heavy rains in the Madeira Islands through Tuesday. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

Stay warm and be safe!!!

Ryan