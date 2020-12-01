by Shane Butler



Meteorological winter is underway and it’s timely with the weather pattern we’re under right now. Arctic air has made its presence known with temps well below average for this time of the year. We expect another cold night ahead. High pressure will be overhead allowing clear skies and the winds to go calm. This will be ideal conditions for temps to plunge. We start out in the mid to upper 20s Wednesday morning. Fortunately, the rest of the day is looking sunny and slightly warmer. Temps recover into the mid to upper 50s for highs. Thursday is looking even warmer with highs reaching the lower 60s. Our next rain maker is setting up for late week. A disturbance will work along the northern gulf coast and send moisture into the state Friday. It’s out of here in time for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday are looking sunny and dry with temps in the upper 50s to lower 60s for highs. Sunny and dry conditions continue well into next week as well.