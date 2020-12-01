Central Alabama Community Foundation Scholarship Applications Now Open Online

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) on Tuesday announced that the 2021 scholarship application process is now open online.

Scholarships are primarily available for graduating high school seniors. Scholarships range from $500 to $10,000. Students can apply online at https://cacfinfo.org/scholarships/. The deadline to apply is March 1.

Central Alabama Community Foundation was established in 1987 by a group of local civic leaders. Their vision was to create a permanent charitable foundation to support various opportunities and needs in the Montgomery area.

CACF has grown to hold over $65 million in charitable assets while distributing over $55 million to organizations that serve the community. CACF serves several counties including Autauga, Coffee, Dale, Elmore, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Lowndes, Macon, and Montgomery.

Through its 230+ funds, CACF addresses a wide variety of concerns, supporting projects and programs in education, health, human services, cultural arts, recreation, historic preservation and other civic concerns. Each year, the Foundation distributes over $3 million through hundreds of grants and scholarships.

For more information on the scholarship application process, contact VP, Community Services Clare Watson at 334-264-6223 or Clare.Watson@cacfinfo.org