Cold Start to December

by Ryan Stinnett

REST OF THIS WEEK: Today and tomorrow will both be sunny, today remains quite cold for the first day of December with highs struggling to climb out of the 40s, but 50s return Wednesday afternoon. Clouds move back in Wednesday night, and we will mention a chance of some light rain very late Thursday, with more scattered showers during the day Friday with a passing disturbance. Highs Thursday and Friday will be on either side of 60 degrees.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The first weekend of December looks to feature mainly dry conditions. I will mention we could have some lingering clouds and perhaps a few showers early Saturday, however, Sunday will feature tons of sunshine and highs both days will be in the upper 50s, while nights remain cold with lows mostly in the 30s.

NEXT WEEK: The week looks fairly quiet with little, if any chance of rain based on model data we are seeing now. Temperatures will remain a bit below average with highs mostly in the upper 50s.

IN THE TROPICS: Though hurricane season officially ended yesterday, the NHC continues to monitor one area of concern in the far eastern Atlantic. A gale-force, non-tropical low pressure system centered a couple of hundred miles north-northwest of the Madeira Islands continues to produce a broad area of showers and thunderstorms well to the east of the center. This low has changed little in organization over the last 24 hours, and environmental conditions are expected to be only marginally conducive for it to acquire subtropical characteristics over the next day or so as it drifts southwestward. Afterwards, conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for further development. Regardless of subtropical development, this system will continue to produce strong winds and locally heavy rains in the Madeira Islands through Tuesday. Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Stay Warm!!!

Ryan