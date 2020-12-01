Lawyer: Prison Plans Raise Environmental, Financial Concerns

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A community that’s fighting plans to build a 3,000-inmate prison in Bibb County is asking for a meeting with Alabama’s governor.

Birmingham attorney Chris Christie, who represents Block the Brierfield Prison, wrote a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday. Christie said the proposed prison raises environmental concerns for the area and financial concerns for all taxpayers. He said building the prison could hurt the local water supply. He added that the environmental impact on the Brierfield area needs serious study. He also questioned the state’s plan to lease the prisons built by private companies.

