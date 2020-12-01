Maxwell Air Force Base Unveils Rosa Parks Memorial

by Kay McCabe

On Tuesday, Maxwell Air Force Base held a memorial unveiling ceremony in honor of Rosa Parks, to kick off the 65th Anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

Many city and military leaders including Mayor Steven Reed, Air Force Secretary Barbara Bennett, and many others all spoke at the unveiling.

Parks, who once worked on base, said in her memoir, “You might just say Maxwell opened my eyes up. It was an alternative to the ugly policies of Jim Crow.”

The Rosa Parks museum will be open free of charge until Dec. 5th.

For more information on the 65th Anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott, click here.