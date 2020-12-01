Montgomery County Mugshots (11/23/20 – 11/28/20)
All are innocent until proven guilty.
BELSER, LOUVENTER – Robbery 1st
DARBY, TEVIN – Hold For Other
ESCO, JACOBY – Burglary 3rd Dwelling
FRENCH, VINSON – Arrested for Other Agency
FULLER, DELANO – Theft of Property 1st
HARRIS, CASTIO – Driving While Revoked
HINSON, DARRELL – Arrested for Other Agency
JACKSON, ANTONIO – SORNA Violation
MURRELL JR, WILLIE – Assualt 2nd (Physical Injury Deadly Weapon)
PREVO JR, CHARLIE – Possession-Recieving Controlled Subs
RODRIGUEZ, GEOARDO – Burglary 1st
SANDERS, MOSES – Poss Cont Subs
SMITH, CHAD – Holding for USM Only
STOVALL, ANTONIO – Capital Murder of a Person in a Dwelling from Outside the Dwelling
TELL, CHARLES – By Order of Court
WADLEY, DAVID – Fugitive from Justice
WILLIAMS, STEVEN – Theft of Property 3rd