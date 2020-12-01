Opelika Police Searching for Teen Missing Since March

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager. Yenifer Romelia Lopez was last seen on March 27 in the area of 101 Veterans Parkway in Opelika.

Lopez is a 16-year-old Hispanic female, approximately 5-foot-2 and weighs 105 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Lopez, please contact the Opelika Police Department at

(334) 705-5220 or call 911.