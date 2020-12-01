Selma Capital Murder Suspect on the Run from Police

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Police are looking for a man wanted for a double murder.

Forty-one year old Roderick Harrison of Selma — is wanted for killing 24 year old Wendell Pullom — and 28 year old Johnny Bonner III.

The two men were found shot at a house on the 1300 block of Ceola Miller Avenue in Selmont — just after midnight Friday morning.

“Killing two people constitutes capital murder in Alabama,” said Dallas Co. District Attorney Michael Jackson.

“When we arrived on the scene we discovered that they both were suffering from gunshot wounds. The coroner was notified and they were later pronounced dead at the scene,” said Capt. Johnny King.

King says Harrison should be considered armed and dangerous — and anyone who makes contact with him should use extreme caution — and call 911.

“Turn him in if you know where he at — so we can get him off the street,” said King.

“The best thing he can do is turn himself in,” said Jackson.

“And of course anybody hiding him out can be charged with different offenses like hindering the prosecution which is a felony. Nobody needs to try to help this guy. But he will be caught.”

Anyone with information that could help authorities find Harrison — call Selma Police at (334) 874-2125 — or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.