A Brief Round Of Rain Ahead

by Shane Butler



Our sunny and dry days are briefly coming to an end later this week. High pressure moves east and away allowing a disturbance to move over the deep south. An area of low pressure will work its way along the northern gulf late Thursday into Friday. The gulf opens up with moisture streaming into the state. Rain is likely throughout the day Friday. Looks like all rain with no severe storm threat expected for now. The low and its trailing front will move east of us by Saturday morning. This will allow us to get in a pretty nice Saturday. Another quick moving disturbance passes through the state Sunday. At this point, it looks to pass through dry but cooler air does spill into the area behind it. High pressure is back over the region early next week. We expect sunny days and clear nights. Temps continue below average for this time of the year. Afternoon highs will manage upper 50s to lower 60s while overnight lows hover in the low to mid 30s.