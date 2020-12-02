Autauga County Authorities Searching for 63-Year-Old Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting 12 and 13-Year-Olds

by

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Charles Sam McDonald. McDonald wanted for Sodomy and Sexual Abuse may be driving a Silver 2016 Jeep Compass 4×2 SPO, Alabama Tag 4AD6963.

McDonald is wanted for one count of Sodomy First Degree on a 13-year-old juvenile and for one count Sexual Abuse First Degree on a 12-year-old juvenile. These offenses occurred between November 1, 2019 and December 1, 2019.

McDonald is described as a 63-year-old white male standing 5’6″ tall with Brown Hair and Brown Eyes and weighing 200 lbs.

He may be in the Autauga or Chilton County area but could have possibly fled to the area around Beckley, West Virginia. Suspect has stated to family members that he was leaving for an area that “has one way in and one way out”.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of McDonald, please immediately call the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867).