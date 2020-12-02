Baby Goat Missing From Old ‘Big Fish’ Movie Set

by

MILLBROOK, Ala. (AP) – The owners of an outdoor recreation destination fear a days-old baby goat has been stolen from a free-ranging herd near a former movie set and tourist attraction.

The owners say two newborn goats from the herd on Jackson Lake Island in Millbrook have disappeared since November. The property has access to the fictional town of Spectre, where the 2003 Tim Burton film “Big Fish” was shot.

Owner Lynn Bright says another goat was taken in early November and died after being returned. She says another has since gone missing. The owners are asking the public to help return the animal.

