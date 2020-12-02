City of Prattville Cancels Annual Christmas Parade

by

The City of Prattville has announced that they are cancelling their annual Christmas parade. This annual event normally brings thousands of people out from all around the River Region.

After reviewing the most recent COVID-19 information provided by local Health Officials, the city cancelled the annual parade. The public health and safety of our citizens is our number one priority,” said Bill Gillespie, Jr.

The City of Prattville says they hope that residents take advantage of the other Christmas opportunities they have this holiday season.

The event are:

• A Downtown Christmas (Christmas Lights), Historic Downtown Prattville, Now-January 3, 2021

• Autauga Creek Christmas Tree Trail, Autauga Creekwalk behind City Hall, December 3-January 3, 2021

• Christmas Variety Show, Doster Community Center, December 11, 7:00 p.m., (To purchase tickets call, (334) 595-08500

• Main Street Christmas, Historic Downtown Prattville, December 15, 5-7:30 p.m.