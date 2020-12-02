Mazda Toyota Resumes Hiring for Production Workers

by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Mazda Toyota Manufacturing in Huntsville is gearing up for a massive round of hiring for production workers. The company announced in a news release that it will resume hiring production line employees on Dec. 7.

The company is holding a Facebook live event Thursday for people to learn more about the positions. The event begins at 3:30 pm Thursday at www.facebook.com/aidtedu. Job applicants may submit their application beginning Dec. 7 at MazdaToyota.com. The pay for production workers starts at $17-an-hour and will increase to $23-an-hour plus shift premium. Benefits include a 6% 401K plan match, insurance, and a vehicle discount program.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)