MPS Parents and Officials React to Gov. Ivey’s Statement

by Kay McCabe

On Tuesday, Governor Kay Ivey released a statement urging educational officials to return to in-person learning as soon as possible.

As COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a record high this week, several MPS parents say they are concerned with the governor’s decision. Some say Governor Ivey should consider waiting until vaccines are approved and distributed. Other parents suggest, leaving it up to them to make the decision on whether their children return.

Governor Ivey says she has seen evidence that students are safe in classrooms with strong protocals, and will be working with state superintendent, Dr. Mackey, local superintendents, and the Legislature to “ensure kids are back in school in 2021.”

For Governor Ivey’s entire statement, visit here.