Nearly 50% of Alabama’s Cares Act Money Has Yet to be Distributed

by Jerome Jones

$818 Million Dollars in CARES Act money is still waiting to be distributed in Alabama.

In May, the state Legislature allocated the $1.8 billion dollars that Alabama received as part of the CARES Act.

The money was allocated to 34 programs that range from small business relief to education and agriculture, but less than 30 days from the federal deadline almost half of the money is not distributed.

Officials say this is largely because many of the programs require entities to spend money, and then apply for reimbursement.

“Almost all of these programs are reimbursement programs where the entities that the money has been allocated to have to go out and spend money and then claim reimbursement,” said Alabama Director of Finance Kelly Butler.

If the money is not distributed by December 30th it will return to the federal government.

Kelly says most of the money should be distributed by then.

