Pay It Forward: Nikki Zeigler of Wetumpka

by Jalea Brooks

The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are honoring Nikki Zeigler of Wetumpka.

Those that know her best, say you’ll always catch Nikki Zeigler wearing a smile. and almost always has her hands full serving others in the Montgomery and Wetumpka area.

It’s easy to see her passion for giving back as she regularly coordinates projects that keep her busy year round, like collecting school supplies in the Fall for students in Elmore and Montgomery counties, and coats for students too.

She’s currently organizing a toy drive, for River Region families that need help providing Christmas gifts this year. She’s hoping to top last years goal of helping more then 500 families.

Zeigler says she knows what it’s like to need help, and wants to be that lending hand for others. “Being a single parent…we were almost homeless, and we didn’t have anywhere to go” she explained, “I just don’t ever want anyone to be and feel rejected the way I felt.”

For her efforts The Vance Law firm and Alabama News Network are Paying It Forward with $333. dollars. Thank you Nikki, for the impact you’re making.