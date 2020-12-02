Police Arrest Suspect in Murder of MPS Teacher

by Alabama News Network Staff,

Montgomery police have charged a suspect in the November 18 death of Shai Hudson, 46, of Montgomery. Police identified Don Hayes, 37, of Montgomery as the suspect and charged him with Hudson’s murder.

On November 18, police responded to the 1800 block of Gillespie Drive in reference to a found body. Police identified Hudson as the victim.

The circumstances surrounding the death of Hudson, who was teacher at Goodwyn Middle School, are unknown.

This was the 57th Murder of 2020.