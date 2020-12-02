Selma Man Wanted for Double Murder Turns Himself In

by Alabama News Network Staff,

Roderick Harrison, 41, of Selma wanted for killing 24-year-old Wendell Pullom and 28-year-old Johnny Bonner III has turned himself in. Selma police say Harrison turned himself in on Wednesday, December 2.

Harrison is facing capital murder charges for the double murder.

The murders of Pullom and Bonner occurred Friday, November 27. Police found the two men both suffering from gunshot wounds at a home in the 1300 block of Ceola Miller Avenue in Selmont.

“Killing two people constitutes capital murder in Alabama,” said Dallas Co. District Attorney Michael Jackson.

Selma police will continue to investigate these murders.