by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Selma Water Works office will be closed Monday, December 7th.

Office manager Lachune Simpson says the building is having some electrical work done that day — and the entire office will be without power.

Simpson says she wanted to get the word out as soon as possible — to minimize the inconvenience to the public.

“We were informed that the work that’s going to be done is going to be extensive,” she said. “The power will be out all day.”

The office will reopen Tuesday — for normal business hours.