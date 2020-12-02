Sunny and Warmer Wednesday

by Ryan Stinnett

WARMER WEDNESDAY: A very cold and icy start to our Wednesday, but today will be a warmer day, still below average for this time of year as highs climb into the mid and upper 50s for South/Central Alabama. We will see a few more clouds in the Alabama sky late this afternoon.

RAIN RETURNS: Today a system will be developing in the Southern Plains, it will start to push east tomorrow, so look for clouds to increase through the day, and though much of the day looks dry, we can’t rule out the chance for some rain late in the day across West Alabama. However, it looks like the more widespread rain arrives Thursday night into Friday morning, with the rain ending from west to east during the afternoon hours Friday. Moisture will be limited; rain amounts of 1/4 to 1/2 inch look likely. Highs will be in the 50s both days.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: For the first weekend of December, we are forecasting dry and mainly sunny weather both days with a high on either side of the 60 degree mark. Lows will be cold, with 30s expected.

NEXT WEEK: The week still looks fairly quiet with little chance of rain for now. Temperatures will remain below average with highs mostly in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s.

Stay warm and mask up Alabama!!!

Ryan