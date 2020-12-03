Alabama Sets Daily Case Record; 1 of 3 in ICU have COVID-19

by

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama has hit a new high for the number of coronavirus cases reported in a single day and the number of patients hospitalized with the disease. Alabama’s state health officer, Dr. Scott Harris, said Wednesday the state reported more than 3,000 additional virus cases, a new daily record.

The state also reported having 1,801 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest number since the pandemic began. Dr. Don Williamson, the former state health officer who now heads the Alabama Hospital Association, said one in three patients in intensive care units in the state have COVID-19.

