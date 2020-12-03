Clouds Increase Today, Rain on the Way

by Ryan Stinnett

It is another cold and frosty start to the day, but we will see a decent warm up again today. A storm system in the Southern Plains, it will start to push east, so look for clouds to increase through the day, and though much of the day looks dry, we can’t rule out the chance for some rain late in the day across West Alabama. However, it looks like the more widespread rain arrives tonight into tomorrow, as the low tracks along the Gulf Coast. With the low to the south, there is no threat for severe storms, but we are expecting areas of rain, with some rumbles of thunder. Rainfall amounts should be around 1/2 inch for most locations. Highs will be in the around 60 degrees both days.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: For the first weekend of December, we are forecasting dry conditions. The sky will feature a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. Sunday expect a mainly sunny day with highs approaching the 60 degree mark. Lows will be cold with 30s expected both nights.

NEXT WEEK: The week still looks fairly quiet with little chance of rain for now. Temperatures will remain below average with highs mostly in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

Be gracious today and mask up!!!

Ryan