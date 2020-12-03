Finance Director: Alabama to Use Nearly all of Virus Relief

by

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The state finance director, Kelly Butler says Alabama will spend nearly all of its $1.8 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds by the end-of-year deadline.

State records show that about $818 million of the state’s $1.8 million allocation is so far unspent ahead of a Dec. 30 deadline to use the money or send it back to Washington.

Butler told reporters Wednesday that the state is working through a backlog of reimbursement requests from local governments. Butler said that should take the remaining relief dollars down to $10 million by the Dec. 30 deadline.

