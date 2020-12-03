Gov. Kay Ivey Reiterates Return to In-Person Classes

On Tuesday Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statement, urging school systems to return to in-person classes.

On Monday, the state set a record of COVID-19 hospitalizations, at 1,717. Alabama Hospital Association President Dr. Don Williamson, the former longtime state health officer, told Alabama News Network , “Frankly, the next eight weeks, I think, will be the most challenging eight weeks in the history of Alabama health care. Right now, nothing to me looks to be going in the right direction.”

Montgomery Public Schools announced this week that it is returning to all-virtual learning beginning Monday, Dec. 7.

Here is Gov. Kay Ivey’s complete statement:

“Due to COVID-19, 2020 has been an extremely challenging year for everyone, especially for our parents, teachers and students. I’m extremely grateful for the flexibility everyone has shown as they have adapted to virtual instruction.

“However, virtual and remote instruction are stop-gap measures to prevent our students from regressing academically during the pandemic. These practices cannot — and should not — become a permanent part of instructional delivery system in 2021.

“As we are learning more about COVID-19, we are seeing more and more clear evidence pointing out that our students are safe in the classroom with strong health protocols in place.

“There are nearly 9,800 fewer students enrolled statewide in this academic year and a five percent reduction in students on the kindergarten level. This will not only result in a critical learning loss for our students today but will also likely lead to an equally negative impact on the readiness of our workforce in years to come. Additionally, it could have an equally important economic loss that affects the critical funding for our classrooms and teacher units.

“As we begin the holiday season and contemplate a return to a normalcy in 2021, I strongly urge our education leadership on both the state and local levels to return to in-person instruction as soon as possible.

“My Administration will work with Dr. Mackey, all of our local superintendents and the Legislature to ensure that our kids are back in the classroom in 2021. Our employers, our families, our communities, Alabama’s taxpayers, and most importantly, our students, deserve nothing less.”

Alabama News Network has reached out to State School Supt. Eric Mackey for his response. We will keep you updated.