Montgomery Catholic falls to Fyffe in 3A State Championship

by Adam Solomon

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Montgomery Catholic scored 16 points in the 1st quarter to take a 16-0 lead. Fyffe would answer with 21 unanswered to win the game 21-16 and capture their 3rd straight state championship. Fyffe improves to 45-0 in their last three seasons, three state titles.

Myles Butler led the way for Catholic on the receiving end, 6 catches, 109 yards and 2 touchdowns. Jeremiah Cobb rushed for 87 yards while Caleb McCreary threw for 188 yards and 2 scores.