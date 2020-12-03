MPD Charges Suspect in May 19th Homicide

by

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a suspect with the death of Tiffany Young, 34, of Montgomery.

On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at about 9:40 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the area of Seibles Road and Narrow Lane Road in reference to a found body. At the scene, Young was suffering from fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Christopher Wilcoxon, 36, of Montgomery, was identified as the suspect and charged with Murder. He was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Task Force on December 3 and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

The circumstances surrounding the death of Young are unknown however, Wilcoxon was identified as the suspect. There is no additional information available for release in connection to this case.