One Dead in 18 Wheeler Accident in Troy

Troy Police Department is investigating an early morning accident that left one person dead.

Police say the single vehicle accident happened on U.S. 231 at the U.S. 29 overpass.

The driver of the 18 wheeler has died, but authorities are not releasing the identity until next of kin can be notified.

The overpass on U.S. 29 at U.S. 231 is now open to traffic, but traffic on U.S. 231 is still being diverted around the crash site as the cleanup continues.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation by Troy Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.