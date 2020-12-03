Opelika Man Arrested and Charged with Drug Trafficking Monday Night

by

An Opelika man has been arrested on multiple drug charges. Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators conducted a search warrant in the 8000 block of Lee Rd.390 in the Beulah area of Lee County. Monday, December 1st, Deangelo Labrone Willis, 45 was arrested and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana in the First Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He has been released from the Lee County Jail on a $55,500.00 bond. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriffs Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215 STOP (7867)