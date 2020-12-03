Police: 2 People Found Shot to Death in Midfield, Alabama

by

MIDFIELD, Ala. (AP) – Police say two people were found shot to death in Midfield. Al.com reports that the bodies were found blocks away from each other Wednesday night. Police Chief Jesse Bell says the two shootings are believed to be related. Bell says officers arrived to find a female in her late teens unresponsive in a Dodge Charger. She was pronounced dead on the scene. They also found a male victim in a wooded area.

