Showers Arrive Overnight And Continue Through Friday

by Ben Lang

It was a cloudier but milder day across central and south Alabama. Many locations warmed into the low and mid 60s. The clouds keep temperatures warmer tonight, with lows generally in the mid to upper 40s. However, temperatures likely fall to that point this evening, so it will be on the chilly side. An area of low pressure developing near the Louisiana coast gradually moves northeast overnight, dragging a trailing cold front with it. The system brings increasing rain chances to our area overnight, with showers arriving in west Alabama around midnight.

The low and attendant front push through our area Friday. Any chance for severe weather looks to stay across the northern Gulf and southeast of our area, fortunately. However, a few rumbles of thunder are possible, though instability looks limited with our high temperatures only in the upper 50s to low 60s. The front clears to our east during the afternoon, ending rain west to east. Sunshine could return prior to sunset, especially for areas west of I-65. Clouds clear Friday night, with lows falling back into the mid 30s.

Abundant sunshine warms afternoon highs to near 60° Saturday. Clouds increase Saturday night, but lows still fall into the mid and upper 60s. Sunday features considerable cloudiness as another cold front approaches from the west. A few showers appear possible, but these look rather spotty and not particularly heavy or long-lasting in nature. Afternoon highs still approach 60°. Sunday night lows fall into the 30s.

Wrap-around clouds and perhaps a stray shower appear possible Monday, though clouds clear for good Monday night. Temperatures fall to near freezing. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday feature abundant sunshine. However, temperatures remain cool, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows fall into 30s. Friday looks mainly sunny, though another storm system could approach our area next weekend.