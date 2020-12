by

Antonio Stovall has been indicted for the 2018 Murder of Lee High School student Shaquille Johnson, 20, of Montgomery.

The offense originally occurred on February 4, 2018, at about 8:36 a.m., in the 1800 block of Winona Avenue, after MPD and Fire Medics responded to a call of a subject shot.

Johnson was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to the fatal gunshot wound. It was the 5th Murder of 2018.