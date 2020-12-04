Alabama Man Convicted of Delivering Drugs in Government Car

by

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Federal prosecutors say an Alabama county government worker has been found guilty of delivering nearly 2 pounds of methamphetamine using his work truck. A statement from U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona says 38-year-old Anthony Lamon Frazier was convicted Wednesday of possession with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. The statement alleges that Frazier was a Talladega County worker when he was accused of delivering the drugs to an individual using his county work truck. He faces up to life in prison at an upcoming sentencing. Authorities didn’t say what his role was for Talladega County or when the delivery allegedly happened.

