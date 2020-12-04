Alexander City Double Murder Suspect Arrested

by

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers say that the Alexander City double murder suspect on the run since Monday has been arrested.

The United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested 24-year-old Ashley Paul Kenney Friday in Our Town, located in Tallapoosa County.

Kenney was wanted after two people were murder in Alexander City earlier this week. Officers say they discovered the two victims, 40-year-old Stephanie Nicole Motes, and her 18-year-old son, Codey Lane Motes, inside the home late Monday.

Police say Kenney lived with the two victims and appears to have been in an argument before the shooting.

A tip through CrimeStoppers led to Kenney’s arrest. Kenney was taken into custody by officers from the Alexander City Police Departments, U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Russell Land Security, ALEA Water Patrol, and ALEA Aviation.

The circumstances around the incident remains under investigation.