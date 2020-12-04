Amazon Workers in Bid to Unionize at Alabama Warehouse

by Alabama News Network Staff,

BESSEMER, Ala (AP) – Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer are seeking to form a union, setting up a potential battle in a strong anti-union state with a company that has opposed unionization efforts. Employees filed a petition last month with the National Labor Relations Board saying they want to hold an election about forming a union with collective bargaining power for the workers at the warehouse in Bessemer. Amazon has said the warehouse that opened in March has created thousands of full-time jobs with average pay of $15.30 per hour and full healthcare insurance. An Amazon statement said the company respects the rights of employees to join or not join a union but that it doesn’t believe the group represents the majority of employees’ views.

