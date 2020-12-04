Clear And Cold Friday Night; Sunny And Mild Saturday

by Ben Lang

It was a gloomy Friday for the most part across central and south Alabama- cloudy, cool, wet, and windy. However, the rain is gone early this evening, and the rest of the night looks dry. Clouds are clearing, with an eventually clear sky overnight. Temperatures look cold this evening, with lower 40s through 9PM, and upper 30s by 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the mid 30s, but most locations remain above freezing tonight.

Saturday looks nice for a December day, with plenty of sunshine and highs near 60°. Saturday night looks mostly clear and cold, with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Clouds increase Sunday in advance of a weak front approaching from the northwest. Some spotty showers are also possible late in the day, but Sunday does not look like a washout.

Monday features a partly cloudy sky while clouds wrap around the backside of the departing front. However, Monday looks dry, but could be quite breezy. Expect highs in the upper 50s. Monday night lows fall into the low to mid 30s, with some locations falling to near or just below freezing. Tuesday remains cool but dry with abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. Tuesday night lows fall back into the low to mid 30s. Sunshine remains abundant through Thursday. Highs reach the low 60s Wednesday, and mid 60s Thursday. Low temperatures fall into the 30s each night.

Next Friday still looks mainly sunny, but models hint that rain arrives next weekend. Another system could swing through our area next Sunday, though certainty is low at this time.