Former Alabama State Senator Larry Dixon Dies at 78

by Alabama News Network Staff,

Former Alabama State Senator Larry Dixon has died.

Sources with the Alabama Republican Party confirm to Alabama News Network that Dixon passed away Friday.

Dixon served the 25th District in Montgomery and Elmore counties from 1983 until 2010. Before that, he was a member of the Alabama House of Representatives from 1978 to 1982.

Dixon was also the chair of the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners from 1981 until his retirement in 2016.

Dr. Mark LeQuire, current Chairman of the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners, and Williams M. Perkins, Executive Director, issued the following statement on the passing of the former state senator:

“The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners is saddened to learn of the death of our former executive director, Larry Dixon. From 1981 until his retirement in 2016, Larry served as the Board’s executive director and his accomplishments are many. He established the continuing education department at the Medical Association of the State of Alabama. He served four terms on the U.S. Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) and was the first president of the Administrators in Medicine, an organization he helped charter. In 2014, FSMB awarded him its Lifetime Achievement Award, and he was inducted into the Alabama Healthcare Hall of Fame in 2016. When he retired from the Board of Medical Examiners, our building in Montgomery was renamed in his honor as the Dixon-Parker Building.

“While we mourn Larry Dixon’s passing, we are forever grateful for his distinguished service to the medical profession and to the State of Alabama. He set an incredible example of service for us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Gaynell, and his family during this difficult time.”

Dixon was 78 years old.