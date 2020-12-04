Former Samford University Student Caused $400K in Damage During Prank

by

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Samford University has sued a former student who they say participated in a prank that caused more than $400,000 in damage to a fraternity house where he lived.

Samford University filed a federal lawsuit against John Brody Cantrell this week. The school says Cantrell and his friend, Christopher Wilson, went to the attic of the Sigma Chi fraternity house to play a prank on other fraternity members in April 2019.

The lawsuit says Wilson stepped on a pipe in the attic, which ruptured it and then flooded the building. Wilson was not named as a defendant. The lawsuit accuses Cantrell of breach of duty and negligence.

