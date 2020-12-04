Man Found on South Perry Street in Montgomery was a Deputy Sheriff Trainee

by

Montgomery Police has released the name of the victim found in Downtown Montgomery Thursday night.

Montgomery Police identified the man as 38-year-old Christofer Woodard of Millbrook.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 100 block of South Perry Street Thursday night after receiving a call of a subject down. Once they arrived, responders pronounced Woodard dead on the scene.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirms with Alabama News Network that Woodard was a Deputy Sheriff trainee. He had been with the department for about a month and a half.

The investigation is still underway. No arrests have been made at this time.

Police ask anyone with knowledge of the death investigation to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831.