Montgomery County Sheriff Releases Statement Following Passing of Deputy Sheriff Trainee Christofer Woodard

by

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham has released a statement following the passing of Deputy Sheriff Trainee Christofer Woodard.

Sheriff Cunningham said Woodard recently started his career with MCSO on November 2, 2020, after his end of duty from the United States Air Force where he was stationed at Maxwell Air Force Base at the rank of Staff Sergeant.

“Christopher worked here in our office while he waited to go to the police academy in February. He loved the career path he was on and he was a perfect fit for our agency. I’m going to miss his smile, graciousness, and our daily talks. He was kind and respectable and eager to bring joy to those around him. He started only a month ago, but he left a lasting impression on this agency. I ask that you keep his wife, parents, and the entire staff of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in your prayers. We all need them,” said Sheriff Derrick Cunningham.

Montgomery Police responded to the 100 block of South Perry Street Thursday night after receiving a call of a subject down. Once they arrived, first responders found Woodard dead on the scene.

The investigation is still underway. No arrests have been made at this time. Sheriff Cunningham said a toxicology examination is currently underway.

Police ask anyone with knowledge of the death investigation to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831.