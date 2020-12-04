Pine Hill Police Officer Shot in the Line of Duty

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Pine Hill police officer is shot in the line of duty in Wilcox County.

Police Chief Nikisha Gailes says the officer was shot while attempting to serve a warrant.

“He went to assist two Wilcox County deputies,” said Gailes.

Gailes says the incident happened early Friday morning — sometime after midnight.

The injured officer has been identified as Ricky Pugh.

He’s now in stable condition at the hospital.

“I went to the hospital to see my officer in Thomasville. He was transported to Thomasville by the deputies. He was shot three times,” Gailes said.

Wilcox County District Attorney Michael Jackson says The officers were attempting to arrest 34 year old Ira Robinson of Marengo County during the incident.

“He was wanted for attempted murder and they went out real late and served that warrant,” said Jackson.

Robinson is being held in the Prince Arnold Detention Center.

The state and federal bureaus of investigation are now investigating the incident.