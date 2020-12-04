Wet Start to Friday, Sunshine Returns Saturday

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY: As expected, widespread rain moved into Alabama overnight, and continues to track east through Alabama today. The rain will end from west to east across the state later today, with most of the rain out of the state, by late afternoon. Highs today will be in the 50s again, and rainfall amounts should be around the 1/2 inch mark. The surface low tracks along the Gulf Coast, so though some rumbles of thunder are possible in North/Central Alabama, there is no threat of severe storms.

WEEKEND WEATHER: We are forecasting sunny and dry conditions Saturday with highs near 60°. Sunday we will need to mention clouds and the chance for some scattered showers, but nothing too heavy or widespread. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: A very quiet and calm weather pattern persist next week. A dry front will move through the state on Monday, which will bring some cooler weather with highs closer to 50 on Monday. The rest of the week will feature dry weather will slowly moderating temperatures with 50s likely become upper 60s by the end of the week. Low should remain in the 30s most night. The next big weather maker for Alabama, with rain and perhaps some storms, looks to arrive later next weekend (around December 13th). Until then, enjoy the tranquil weather.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Tomorrow Auburn will host Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium (11:00a CT kickoff)… the sky will be mostly sunny with temperatures rising from near 50 at kickoff, into the mid 50s by the final whistle.

Then, tomorrow night Alabama will travel to Baton Rouge to take on LSU (7:00p CT kickoff); the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from 52 at kickoff, into the upper 40s by the fourth quarter.

Have a great day and mask up!!!

Ryan