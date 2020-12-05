Cold Tonight; Clouds Increase Sunday With A Few Showers Possible

by Ben Lang

The weekend started on a cold note across central and south Alabama, with morning lows falling into the 30s area-wide. Several locations fell to near or below freezing. Fortunately, the sunshine was abundant until the late afternoon, with highs rebounding into the upper 50s and low 60s. Some clouds started moving into southwest Alabama late this afternoon. They continue to spread east across south Alabama this evening. Looks like a mostly cloudy sky for the rest of this evening, though we may see less widespread cloud-cover after midnight. Expect a cold evening and overnight, with evening temperatures in the 40s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Clouds increase Sunday, with a mostly cloudy sky by the afternoon. The increased clouds likely hold highs in the 50s for the most part. There’s a chance for a few showers also, though models differ on the coverage/intensity of these. A scattered coverage of generally light rain showers seems reasonable. Sunday certainly won’t be a washout. Clouds clear Sunday night, with lows falling to near 40°.

Monday looks breezy and cool, with some morning clouds but plenty of afternoon sun. Expect highs in the 50s. Monday night lows fall to near freezing, ranging from the low to mid 30s. Tuesday through Thursday look sunny and mild, with highs in the upper 50s Tuesday. Highs reach the low 60s Wednesday, and mid 60s Thursday. Lows fall into the mid 30s Tuesday, upper 30s Wednesday, and low 40s Thursday night.

There’s a chance for rain around next weekend. Models are fluctuating back and forth and not in great agreement on the timing of rain. However, Saturday seems like the best bet for rain, with showers possibly arriving late Friday. Depending on the timing of a front, some rain could continue into next Sunday.