Kellen Mond, No. 5 Texas A&M finish strong in 31-20 win over Auburn

by Alabama News Network Staff,

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third and No. 5 Texas A&M scored 17 points in the fourth quarter of a come-from-behind 31-20 victory over Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Aggies dominated the final quarter to win their sixth straight and remain in College Football Playoff contention.

The Tigers, who have gone 0-3 against teams ranked in the Top 5 at the time, led 20-14 entering the fourth.

Mond rebounded from his worst game of the season against LSU with a strong performance passing and running. He passed for 196 yards and ran for 60 yards.

