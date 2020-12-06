Mac Jones Bolsters Heisman Case; No. 1 Alabama Throttles LSU 55-17

by ,

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones passed for 385 yards and four touchdowns and No. 1 Alabama used a slew of explosive plays to run away from LSU 55-17 Saturday night in Baton Rouge.

Louisiana native DeVonta Smith caught three of Jones’ touchdown passes and finished with eight catches for 231 yards. Smith’s first two touchdowns went for 65 and 61 yards to cap three-play drives that covered 75 yards.

Alabama’s point total was the highest by either team in any of the 85 games the teams have played since 1895.

Alabama is now 9-0, while LSU is 3-5 one season after winning a national championship.

